After Sandy Hook we said never again. And then we let 1,399 mass shootings happen.

Author:     German Lopez and Soo Oh
Source:     VOX
Publication Date:     June 14, 2017, 3:54 p.m. ET
 Link: https://www.vox.com/a/mass-shootings-sandy-hook"

Ninety-two people a day, 644 people a week, 33,000 a year die by gunfire. It goes on and on. It’s the murderous social disease we choose not to face.

Children and teachers killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School

In December 2012, a gunman walked into Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, and killed 20 children, six adults, and himself. Since then, there have been at least 1,399 mass shootings, with at least 1,564 people killed and 5,515 wounded.

The counts come from the Gun Violence Archive, a database that tracks events since 2013 in which four or more people (not counting the shooter) were shot at the same general time and location. The database’s researchers comb through hundreds of news stories, police reports, and other sources each day and individually verify the reports. Still, since some shootings aren’t reported, the database is likely missing some shootings, and some are missing details. The count is also a constant work in progress, so some of the numbers and details may be slightly imprecise.

  1. Beth Alexander
    Thursday, June 15, 2017 at 8:39 am

    Link to the full article has been corrected.

