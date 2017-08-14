Rural America’s Childbirth Crisis: The Fight to Save Whitney Brown

Author:     Betsy McKay
Source:     The Wall Street Journal
Publication Date:     12 August 2017
 Link: https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/rural-americas-childbirth-crisis-the-fight-to-save-whitney-brown/ar-AApSMWY"

In all the blather about Obamacare, Trumpcare, yadda…yadda… none of the essential issues concerning the failure of the illness profit model are being addressed. There are now large parts of America in which what passes for healthcare is second world at best. This trend is getting worse and worse, and as a country we are not addressing it, which means a growing number of rural Americans are watching their healthcare opportunities vanish like a fog.

 

The ambulance entrance doors are chained shut at Mercy Westside Hospital, which opened in 1949 as West Side District Hospital, and is in dilapidated and vandalized condition while up for sale in Taft, California.
Credit: David McNew

MCMINNVILLE, TENNESSE —Whitney Brown was in labor with her first baby when suddenly she couldn’t breathe.

Convulsions shook her body. Ms. Brown’s blood pressure and oxygen levels dropped, and the baby’s heart rate plunged. Nurses at Saint Thomas River Park Hospital called obstetrician Dawnmarie Riley, who minutes later burst into the operating room in such a rush her hospital scrubs were inside out.

Dr. Riley delivered the baby girl in an emergency caesarean section, and Ms. Brown was taken to intensive care. Doctors at River Park, the only hospital in a central Tennessee county of 40,000 people, didn’t know what had caused Ms. Brown’s seizure. But they knew one thing: The 28-year-old woman …
2 Comments
Link to Full Article:  Rural America’s Childbirth Crisis: The Fight to Save Whitney Brown

Comments

  1. sam crespi
    Monday, August 14, 2017 at 8:58 am

    It would seem that state rulings bypassed Congress months ago, causing a slow inevitable collapse of the ACA. And Insurance companies continue to pull out of state markets. Anthem pulled out of VA yesterday. The company already announced it would likely be leaving Wisconsin, Indiana and Ohio (all red states)

    Reply
  2. sam crespi
    Monday, August 14, 2017 at 9:00 am

    There’s been an increasing downward spiral of insurance companies leaving red state markets. Anthem left VA yesterday and said it will likely be leaving Wisconsin, OH and Ind.

    Reply

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan’s Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change

21st Century Radio Interview with Stephan

An assessment of the presidential election and how to face the new empire

WhidbyTV-video-splash

Talking Social Change

Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)



powered by MailChimp!
Conferences & Workshops
Final Transition Conference Logo O2I Sept 2015 Conference
Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2017 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com