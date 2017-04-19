When Rising Seas Transform Risk Into Certainty

Author:     BROOKE JARVIS
Source:     The New York Times Magazine
Publication Date:     APRIL 18, 2017
 Link: https://www.nytimes.com/2017/04/18/magazine/when-rising-seas-transform-risk-into-certainty.html"

My predictions are really being validated one after another. Here’s yet another sea rise story, this one centering on my prediction that the first place to look at the impact of climate change and sea rise is the insurance industry. We are going to see a multi-trillion dollar real estate collapse as high value coastal real estate becomes worthless, or nearly worthless. The impact on the American economy is going to be massive and far-ranging.

Meanwhile the Republican Party, led by Trump and Pence is doing everything it can to assure we are both unprepared for the coming crisis, and encouraging it through deregulation of carbon industries.

Larchmont-Edgewater, a Norfolk, Va., neighborhood frequently plagued by floods. The house in the center has been raised above flood levels; the one at left has not.
Credit: Benjamin Lowy /The New York Times

In 1909, a group of Virginia developers placed an ad in The Norfolk Ledger-Dispatch announcing the creation of a subdivision that — because it was built on a pair of peninsulas where the Lafayette and Elizabeth Rivers poured into Chesapeake Bay — came to be known as Larchmont-Edgewater. The developers set up private jitney service to downtown and advertised the area as “Norfolk’s only high-class suburb.” People flocked to live by the water’s edge.

Today the neighborhood is known for the venerable crepe myrtles that line its streets, for its fine houses and schools and water views and for the frequency with which it is not just edged by, but inundated with, water. Melting ice and warming …

Link to Full Article:  When Rising Seas Transform Risk Into Certainty

