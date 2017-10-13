Rick Wiles: The World Is Controlled By ‘Avowed Satanic Luciferian Devil Worshipers’

Author:     Kyle Mantyla
Source:     Right Wing Watch
Publication Date:     October 12, 2017 3:25 pm
 Link: http://www.rightwingwatch.org/post/rick-wiles-the-world-is-controlled-by-avowed-satanic-luciferian-devil-worshipers/"

Most SR readers have probably never heard of this Rick Wiles, but millions of Christofascists hang on his words; he articulates the Christofascist vision. Not everyone in this demographic believes this perhaps but enough do for this to be a motivating myth. It is essentially the Nazis vision of the battle between the forces of the light and the dark, and it has been growing in the U.S. ignored by most of mainstream America because we have a cultural taboo about criticizing someone’s religion.

“Christian” broadcaster Rick Wiles

During his recent appearance on Greg Hunter’s program, End Times broadcaster Rick Wiles declared that the government, the media and the business world are all controlled by “avowed satanic Luciferian devil worshipers” and asserted that the recent mass shooting in Las Vegas was carried out by a group of demon-possessed killers.

“I know that sounds extreme and bizarre to people,” Wiles said, “but every day that goes by, the more I’m convinced that I’ve been right all these years that there is a deeply embedded satanic cult that has gained control of powerful institutions in this country and other nations. You can’t escape it.”

Wiles said that “there is no other explanation” for what happened in Las Vegas than to admit that “it’s raw evil.”

“It’s raw evil committed by a demon-possessed group of people,” he said. “It wasn’t just one man, there were several …

