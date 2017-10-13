Rick Wiles: The World Is Controlled By ‘Avowed Satanic Luciferian Devil Worshipers’

During his recent appearance on Greg Hunter’s program, End Times broadcaster Rick Wiles declared that the government, the media and the business world are all controlled by “avowed satanic Luciferian devil worshipers” and asserted that the recent mass shooting in Las Vegas was carried out by a group of demon-possessed killers.
“I know that sounds extreme and bizarre to people,” Wiles said, “but every day that goes by, the more I’m convinced that I’ve been right all these years that there is a deeply embedded satanic cult that has gained control of powerful institutions in this country and other nations. You can’t escape it.”
Wiles said that “there is no other explanation” for what happened in Las Vegas than to admit that “it’s raw evil.”
“It’s raw evil committed by a demon-possessed group of people,” he said. “It wasn’t just one man, there were several …