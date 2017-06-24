Rick Joyner: God Elected Trump Because He Knew America Would Not Survive A Clinton Presidency

Right-wing pastor Rick Joyner posted a video on his Facebook page today declaring that God intervened to save America by electing Donald Trump because He knew that a Hillary Clinton presidency would have been the fruition of the satanic effort to destroy this nation.
Joyner said that there is an insane poisonous rage running through those who oppose Trump because they know that Satan’s agenda has been thwarted by God.
“Believe it or not, evil was trying to take over our country,” he said. “It was the most systematic and blatant attempt to pervert our nation, to destroy our nation. I think it was a satanic attempt and it was working until Trump was elected.”
“I don’t think we would have survived a Hillary Clinton [presidency], even a first term,” Joyner added. “I think we would have, probably at best, fallen to third-world status with an unbelievable …
What I’d like to ask this idiot is why God would have arranged to get a philanderer, cheat, and vulgarian like Trump elected when He could just as easily (being God) have gotten Rubio, Kasich, or Bush elected instead, all of whom are much more decent people, and better qualified. This guy Joyner is as stupid as some of the people on the Left we’ve been hearing from.
Choosing between Trump vs. Clinton is a little like choosing suicide by poison pills or suicide by drowning in toxic waste. I think God is smart enough to stay out of this one!