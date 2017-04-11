Rich Americans live up to 15 years longer than poor peers, studies find

This is a horrifying story, and further proof of the abject failure of the American illness profit system.

Wealthy Americans can expect to live 15 years longer than poor peers, studies in the Lancet find.
Credit: Ariel Skelley/Blend

You can’t buy time – except, it seems, in America.

Increasing inequality means wealthy Americans can now expect to live up to 15 years longer than their poor counterparts, reports in the British medical journal the Lancet have found.

Researchers said these disparities appear to be worsened by the American health system itself, which relies on for-profit insurance companies, and is the most expensive in the world.

Their conclusion? Treat healthcare as a human right.

“Healthcare is not a commodity,” wrote US Senator Bernie Sanders in an opinion article introducing the issue of the journal, which is devoted to inequality in American healthcare. “The goal of a healthcare system should be to keep people well, not to make stockholders rich. The USA has the most expensive, bureaucratic, wasteful, and

