The revolutionary technology pushing Sweden toward the seemingly impossible goal of zero emissions

Author:     Akshat Rathi
Source:     Quartz
Publication Date:     21 June 2017
 Link: https://qz.com/1010273/the-algoland-carbon-capture-project-in-sweden-uses-algae-to-help-the-country-reach-zero-emissions/"

Sweden is a country that is a manifestation of the Theorem of Wellbeing, the function of Swedish society is to foster wellbeing as its first priority. Profit is fine, but wellbeing must come first. As a result the social outcome data on Sweden in almost all categories, healthcare, violence, education, elder care, child care, etc., etc., is superior to that of the United States. And comparatively it is much cheaper to implement than U.S. policies. Imagine what the U.S. would be like if it had the same policies as Sweden.

Algae from the Baltic Sea are trapped in Algoland’s carbon-capture contraption. 
Credit: Quartz/Akshat Rathi

DEGERHAMN, SWEDEN — As far as the eye can see, the only thing polluting our pristine environment is the gas-guzzling car I’m riding in.

It’s a chilly April morning in Kalmar county in southern Sweden, and as we drive past pastel-colored wooden houses separated by acres of farmland, Martin Olofsson, a researcher at Linnaeus University, tells me that only 5% of the electricity Swedes consume comes from burning fossil fuels. That’s nothing compared to, say, the US, where two thirds of electricity are fossil-fuel derived.

But for Sweden, even that’s not good enough. In February, the country’s green party introduced a bill that would commit the country to reaching net-zero emissions of greenhouse gases by 2045. On June 15, the bill became the Climate Act and the Scandinavian country is now legally bound to deliver on …

Link to Full Article:  The revolutionary technology pushing Sweden toward the seemingly impossible goal of zero emissions

