Republicans are using an obscure bill to quietly erode the separation of church and state

Author:     Jack Jenkins
Source:     Think Progress
Publication Date:     Jul 26 2017
 Link: https://thinkprogress.org/republicans-are-quietly-trying-to-turn-churches-into-dark-money-havens-9822579cb972"

With almost no attention from the media to let people know — did you know this happened? — the Christofascists are attempting to further breach the wall separating church and state which will increase the corruption of American politics, and increase their power in politics..

If you agree with me that this is not a good trend please do me the favor of contacting your representative and tell them you oppose this.

Trumps signs bill breaching separation of church and state
Credit: AP/Evan Vucci

With media attention focused on the national debate raging over health care, it would be easy to ignore the spending bill quietly making its way through the House of Representatives. Such proposals often dwell in the largely mundane machinations of the federal government, and technical disputes over its complicated provisions can fly under the radar.

But if you care about the separation of church and state, this year’s bill might be worth paying attention to.

Tucked deep inside more than 200 pages of text is a tiny provision, recently added by the House Appropriations Committee, designed to defang the so-called Johnson Amendment — a section of the tax code that bars churches (a broad legal term that includes most faith groups) and other tax-exempt nonprofits from explicitly endorsing political candidates.

In its current form, the bill would effectively …

