Republicans’ Three-Step Plan to Kill Obamacare: Step 1 Complete

Author:     Megan Molteni
Source:     WIRED
Publication Date:     January 12, 2017 | 1:29 p.m.
 Link: https://www.wired.com/2017/01/republicans-three-step-plan-kill-obamacare-step-1-complete/"

I listened to the hearings today, including the very weird never before occurring event, which no one has explained, when C-Span’s Congressional hearing coverage went dark and was replaced with RT (Russian) TV.

My takeaway from the hearings this week is that in place of men and women who may have been flawed but who basically meant well for the country, we find nominated corrupt trolls with all manner of ideological, theological, and kleptological hidden agendas. And to this executive branch cabal we must add a Congress under the control of men and women stoned on the toxic fantasies of the theocratic racist right. And we are all going to see it play out beginning with killing Obamacare.

Do you feel a little like Dante in the Inferno when he lost his path? Me too.

 

U.S. Budget in 1 Day $10,460,188,800

After an all-night vote-a-rama on Wednesday, the Senate today took its first real legislative tugs at unraveling the Affordable Care Act—the healthcare law that currently provides insurance to more than 20 million people who didn’t have it before. Passing early this morning with a vote of 51 to 48, the budget resolution is the opening move in a three-part process to repeal and replace Obamacare. It is not, as some congressional Republicans would lead you to believe, now a done deal. A full-blown repeal is still far from over, with many opportunities to fizzle out or get derailed in the process.

But with Republicans using a budgetary loophole to finally get the repeal they’ve always wanted, it can be hard to know exactly where things stand. So here’s a quick guide to how the repeal process is going to go down. Probably.

Step 1:

Link to Full Article:  Republicans' Three-Step Plan to Kill Obamacare: Step 1 Complete

  1. Mark R
    Friday, January 13, 2017 at 7:14 am

    Good riddance for a piece of legislation written for profit and engineered to fail the American people.

