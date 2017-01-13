Republicans’ Three-Step Plan to Kill Obamacare: Step 1 Complete

U.S. Budget in 1 Day $10,460,188,800
After an all-night vote-a-rama on Wednesday, the Senate today took its first real legislative tugs at unraveling the Affordable Care Act—the healthcare law that currently provides insurance to more than 20 million people who didn’t have it before. Passing early this morning with a vote of 51 to 48, the budget resolution is the opening move in a three-part process to repeal and replace Obamacare. It is not, as some congressional Republicans would lead you to believe, now a done deal. A full-blown repeal is still far from over, with many opportunities to fizzle out or get derailed in the process.
But with Republicans using a budgetary loophole to finally get the repeal they’ve always wanted, it can be hard to know exactly where things stand. So here’s a quick guide to how the repeal process is going to go down. Probably.
Good riddance for a piece of legislation written for profit and engineered to fail the American people.