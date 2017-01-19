Republicans Take Over Washington in Control of the Country

Author:     Kenneth T. Walsh
Source:     US News & World Report
Publication Date:     Jan. 18, 2017, at 7:32 a.m.
Link: http://www.usnews.com/news/ken-walshs-washington/articles/2017-01-18/republicans-take-over-washington-in-full-control-of-the-country"

As of Friday at noon, the United States will be governed at both the federal level and in the majority of states by the Republican Party. This is the result of elections, these are the people the voters of the U.S. put in office, as this report lays out. Those of us who feel that the function of the state should be to foster wellbeing may find this a rather grim reality, but I think it is important that we acknowledge it, and understand that only different election outcomes are going to change it. So although we must continue to oppose and do what we can to stop the destruction of our society and the destabilization of Earth’s meta-systems, we must also create a strategy that basically gets low information religious rural Whites to recognize the people they are hurting the most by their votes are themselves. Until that happens we can expect to see people like Donald Trump elected President.

To understand Donald Trump‘s potential to be a truly consequential president, it’s necessary to grasp a fundamental reality of American politics today: His fellow Republicans are not only the ascendant party in Washington, they are the dominant party nationwide and at the state level. “There has been an extraordinary collapse of the Democratic Party,” says political scientist Bill Galston, a former White House adviser to President Bill Clinton. “The Democrats are in the worst shape since the 1920s.” (emphasis added)

This means there is a natural well of support for Trump’s conservative ideas across the country, more than Democratic insiders and the Washington punditocracy had expected. If congressional Republicans unite behind Trump, this could give him grass-roots momentum to push his agenda and overcome objections from defenders of the status quo in the capital.

During the campaign, there was a lot of chatter in Democratic, media and academic circles

2 Comments
Link to Full Article:  Republicans Take Over Washington in Control of the Country

Comments

  1. Mark R
    Thursday, January 19, 2017 at 6:39 am

    The oligarchy still remains in control.

    Reply
  2. John Gabriel Otvos
    Thursday, January 19, 2017 at 6:46 am

    Hi Stephan,

    Driving home from the city (Halifax…as it’s the only one in my province of Nova Scotia, i.e., NS)) last night, I caught CBC’s Paul Kennedy’s Ideas radio program. It is entitled: American Fascism: It Can’t Happen Here?

    I’m sending the podcast link here:

    http://www.cbc.ca/radio/ideas/american-fascism-it-can-t-happen-here-1.3824591

    best regards and thanks for all the hard work you put in for this report, which I read daily.

    John

    Reply

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

WhidbyTV-video-splash

Talking Social Change

Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)



powered by MailChimp!
Conferences & Workshops
Final Transition Conference Logo O2I Sept 2015 Conference
Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2017 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com