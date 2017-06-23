What the Republicans’ Senate Health-Care Bill Means for America

Author:     John Cassidy, Benjamin Wallace-Wells, and Adam Davidson
Source:     The New Yorker
Publication Date:     22 June 2017 | 1:03 P.M.
 Link: http://www.newyorker.com/news/news-desk/what-the-senate-health-care-bill-means-for-america"

Senator Elizabeth Warren is right, in my view, the Senate “healthcare” bill is a tax cut for the rich dripping with the blood and suffering of the old, the poor, the young, and the disabled. I’m sorry I just don’t think it is possible to be a Republican and an ethical person. You can be rich, you can be charming, you can smile a lot and be a Republican, but you cannot be a moral compassionate person and support the Republican agenda.

Illustration by Matt Chase

On Thursday, Senate Republicans unveiled their bill to replace the Affordable Care Act. Below, New Yorker writers offer some initial reactions to the news.

The Senate bill is really three separate proposals. In the private-insurance market, it amounts to what Larry Levitt, a health-care expert at the Kaiser Family Foundation, calls “Obamacare-lite.” As for Medicaid—the federal program that provides health services to roughly seventy-five million Americans, most of whom are poor or elderly or are children—the bill involves much bigger, and more harmful, changes. Finally, the legislation would deliver a hefty tax cut to some of the wealthiest households in the country.

In the individual market, the bill offers somewhat more generous subsidies for people buying individual plans on government-run exchanges than the ones in the House G.O.P.’s American Health Care Act. Because the subsidies would be tied to income and the actual cost of insurance …

Link to Full Article:  What the Republicans' Senate Health-Care Bill Means for America

  1. Sylvia Muckerman
    Friday, June 23, 2017 at 9:32 am

    I find it ironic that the tax cuts for the rich would happen right away(so they would open their pocketbooks for republicans before the up coming elections) and the cuts to Medicaid would come on slowly–mostly after the 2020 election. Are they hoping the poor will forget where their misery is coming from?

