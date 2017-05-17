Republicans in N.C. Senate cut education funding — but only in Democratic districts. Really.

Author:     Valerie Strauss
Source:     The Washington Post
Publication Date:     May 14 2017
 Link: https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/answer-sheet/wp/2017/05/14/republicans-in-n-c-senate-cut-education-funding-but-only-in-democratic-districts-really/?tid=sm_tw&utm_term=.7fce99e96ada"

Read this and then ask yourself: Is it possible to be a Republican today, and an ethical person?

If you live in North Carolina ask yourself: how did we allow this to happen, and what would it take to get people like this out of office?

This bit of North Carolina news won’t get as much attention as the infamous “bathroom bill,” which insisted that people at public schools and other government-run facilities use bathrooms that correspond to the gender listed on their birth certificate, sparking a boycott of the state. But it is worth noting as a new lesson in how not to drag schools and kids into your legislative skirmishes — and as the latest attack on public education by North Carolina Republicans.

During a budget debate in the state Senate that started Thursday and went into the early hours of Friday, Republicans became annoyed at Democrats who, the Republicans thought, were unnecessarily offering amendments and prolonging the session. According to the News & Observer, Democrats offered five amendments pushing funding priorities, each of which was voted down.

[North Carolina’s assault on public education just got worse]

At about 1 a.m. Friday, …

2 Comments
Link to Full Article:  Republicans in N.C. Senate cut education funding — but only in Democratic districts. Really.

Comments

  1. sam crespi
    Wednesday, May 17, 2017 at 8:37 am

    North Carolina is a major battleground in that it reflects the extreme divisions emerging across the nation. I suspect this defunding will be blocked by the recently elected Democratic governor. It’s so sad to see the ongoing assault by the GOP against education. To them, it makes sense: uneducated cities are easier to manipulate. If they can’t find jobs due to lack of education and social support systems, that’s even better. They will have to turn to ‘big brother’ who will provide empty promises as our President and Republican controlled Congress are currently doing. What they stop to consider is that ultimately, citizens will challenge them back in one way or another.

    Reply
  2. Will
    Wednesday, May 17, 2017 at 6:30 pm

    I live in the great state of NC in the liberal university town of Chapel Hill. Many of us have watched in dismay as the rising tide of conservative governance(?) has gained almost complete control of the state and many county governments. 2010 was a good year for the Republicans when for the first time in 100+ years they gained complete control of both houses of the legislature. And the power to gerrymander! Our side still held the governor’s office and the power of the veto slowed them down a bit. Then in 2012 they took it all and gained a supermajority which they still hold. Since then it has been payback time for the Dem’s and many progressive, life affirming programs-not that NC was that socially progressive to begin with. As I see it is just more payback, petty, small-minded politics to remind certain people that the powers-that-be will rule as they see fit. Our salvation may come in 2018 thanks to mad King Donald.

    Reply

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

