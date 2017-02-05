Republican struggles to explain why GOP just voted to let severely mentally ill people get guns

Author:     Brad Reed
Source:     The Raw Story
Publication Date:     3 Feb 2017 at 10:57 ET
 Link: http://www.rawstory.com/2017/02/republican-struggles-to-explain-why-gop-just-voted-to-let-severely-mentally-ill-people-get-guns/"

As a group the Republicans in Congress have always struck me as a singularly  unimpressive group most notable for their corruption and ideological constipation, and their routine disregard for the wellbeing of their constituents. But even by those subterranean standards I was gobsmacked  by this story.

It is my view that the next time a mentally ill person wipes out a church or a school of small children that Representative Barrasso and other representatives like him should be detailed to collect the bodies and wipe up the blood resulting from their actions.

Republican Representative John Barrasso of Wyoming

The House of Representatives on Thursday evening voted to overturn an Obama-era rule that had been put in place to prevent people with severe mental illnesses from buying firearms.

The rule, which was finalized by the Social Security Administration in December, banned Social Security beneficiaries from buying guns if their disability payments are handled by an outside party due to their “marked subnormal intelligence, or mental illness, incompetency, condition, or disease.”

Appearing on CNN Friday morning, Rep. John Barrasso (R – WY) defended his vote to overturn the rule on the basis that it went into effect at the very end of President Barack Obama’s second term, and was thus a “midnight” regulation that deserved to be scrutinized. Although the rule was only put into effect in December, it had actually been in the works for years, and was a response to the Sandy

  1. Mark R
    Sunday, February 5, 2017 at 5:45 am

    It seems to me this is more about failure to address mental illness than about guns. People have a right to own guns and defend themselves. If we spent trillions of dollars on researching how to truly help those suffering with what the psychological community deems “mental illness” instead of dropping bombs & invading other coutries..maybe we wouldn’t need to worry so much about stripping away peoples rights which mainly treats the symptom but not the real problem. I think we live in a mentally ill system that says violence is okay if the government perpetrates it on others but when an individual does violence then it is not okay. This is incoherent, to say the least.

