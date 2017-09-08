Report: Drug company faked cancer patients to sell drug

Author:     Aaron M. Kessler
Source:     CNN Politics
Publication Date:     9:02 PM ET, Wed September 6, 2017
 Link: http://www.cnn.com/2017/09/06/politics/insys-cancer-drug-company-faked-cancer-patients-to-sell-drug/index.html"

I don’t think there is any level of scumbaggery to which the pharmaceutical industry will not sink. You read something like this and you wonder, at least I do, how do they live with themselves? Is profit really so compelling that integrity, personal honor, common decency, looking your family in the eye, all mean nothing?

This cannot stand. I wrote The 8 Laws of Change to give people the tools to do that, because if we don’t do it as a people, it won’t get done. The congress will certainly never rise to the occasion, and the federal regulatory agencies. Get real.

Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., announces findings from the investigation on Capitol Hill.

WASHINGTON — When Insys Therapeutics got approval to sell an ultra-powerful opioid for cancer patients with acute pain in 2012, it soon discovered a problem: finding enough cancer patients to use the drug.

To boost sales, the company allegedly took patients who didn’t have cancer and made it look like they did.
The drug maker used a combination of tactics, such as falsifying medical records, misleading insurance companies and providing kickbacks to doctors in league with the company, according to a federal indictment and ongoing congressional investigation by Sen. Claire McCaskill, a Democrat from Missouri.
The new report by McCaskill’s office released Wednesday includes allegations about just how far the company went to push prescriptions of its sprayable form of fentanyl, Subsys.
 Because of the high cost associated with Subsys, most insurers wouldn’t pay for it unless …
  1. paul284Paul
    Friday, September 8, 2017 at 5:05 am

    In a world where the darwinistic survival of the fittest dogma is considered as the undeniable truth of nature these people can consider themselves as the fittest. Which is their excuse for their unempathic behaviour. They are the top apes. They have to be cruel to stay there and that’s what their vision of nature tells them. They deserve their wealth and position. In their own opnion, that is.

  2. Rev. Dean
    Friday, September 8, 2017 at 7:45 am

    My step-son died because he took too much of a morphine substance which the VA gave to him. I knew it would happen. I even called the VA a month before he died and told him that they were going to kill him unless they stopped giving him the horrible substance, even though he took it as prescribed. He died, and I am very mad at that doctor from Oklahoma where he was living when he got the prescription. I even prayed for this doctor to die, which is against my religion, but I cannot help but be very angry, and despise that doctor for the untimely death of my step-son. It was just unnecessary, and should not have happened. I hate these strong kinds of drugs.

