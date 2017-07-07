After repeated clashes with Trump, Government Ethics Director abruptly resigns

The director of the nonpartisan Office of Government Ethics, Walter Shaub, announced on Thursday that he would be resigning effective July 19th.
In his resignation letter, which he posted to Twitter, Shaub reiterated his support for his staff at OGE and to “the principle that the public service is a public trust, requiring employees to place loyalty to the Constitution, the laws, and ethical principles above private gain.”
Shaub has repeatedly clashed with the President Donald Trump and his White House team, who have ignored the OGE’s recommendations that President Trump meet the standard of every other modern president and fully divest from his businesses.
Speaking to NPR on Thursday morning, Shaub said that he was dissatisfied with the current strength of the government’s ethics program, and was leaving to go to a role where he could advocate to strengthen it.
“The current situation has made it clear that the …