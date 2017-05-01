Is this the real life? The neuroscience of perception offers us an answer

Author:     Beau Lotto
Source:     Salon
Publication Date:     Monday, Apr 24, 2017 07:50 PM PDT
 Link: http://www.salon.com/2017/04/24/is-this-the-real-life-the-neuroscience-of-perception-offers-us-an-answer/"

One of the other big trends I am seeing in science is the growing number of research projects, and subsequent papers coming out dealing with the nature of reality. I have published several recently. Here is another. They don’t all agree in all details, but they are all making the point that consciousness is the fundamental.

Excerpted from the book “Deviate” by Beau Lotto, to be published on April 25, 2017, by Hachette Books, a division of Hachette Book Group. Copyright 2017 Beau Lotto.

When you open your eyes, do you see the world as it really is? Do we see reality?

Humans have been asking themselves this question for thousands of years. From the shadows on the wall of Plato’s cave in “The Republic” to Morpheus offering Neo the red pill or the blue bill in “The Matrix,” the notion that what we see might not be what is truly there has troubled and tantalized us. In the eighteenth century, the philosopher Immanuel Kant argued that we can never have access to the Ding an sich, the unfiltered “thing-in-itself ” of objective reality. Great minds of history have taken up this perplexing question again and again. They all had theories, but now neuroscience has …

3 Comments
Link to Full Article:  Is this the real life? The neuroscience of perception offers us an answer

Comments

  1. skhovland
    Monday, May 1, 2017 at 6:24 am

    Consciousness and the life force existed before life forms 🙂

    Reply
  2. Mark R
    Monday, May 1, 2017 at 6:49 am

    Love this stuff!

    Reply
  3. Teresa
    Monday, May 1, 2017 at 8:46 am

    Not sure that the book report was very comprehensive. Was looking for solutions…
    Maybe if you get the book you can us an idea of how practical the book is.

    Reply

