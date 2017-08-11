A psychological analysis of Trump supporters has uncovered 5 key traits about them

Author: Bobby Azarian
Source: The Raw Story
Publication Date: 03 AUG 2017
 A psychological analysis of Trump supporters has uncovered 5 key traits about them

Almost every commentary and analysis you read or see as I have been telling my readers for years is wrong because the assessment begins and ends at the political level, which is the effect not the cause.

What is really happening in the United State is a religious fascist movement that has been decades in the making, created by people who have, like me, been reading the neuroscience literature. As I have written at length I believe at its core we are seeing the operationalization of the psychophysiology of politics. This is the source of the Great Schism Trend.

Now it appears I am not alone in my assessment.

The lightning-fast ascent and political invincibility of Donald Trump has left many experts baffled and wondering, “How did we get here?” Any accurate and sufficient answer to that question must not only focus on Trump himself, but also on his uniquely loyal supporters. Given their extreme devotion and unwavering admiration for their highly unpredictable and often inflammatory leader, some have turned to the field of psychology for scientific explanations based on precise quantitative data and established theoretical frameworks.

Although analyses and studies by psychologists and neuroscientists have provided many thought-provoking explanations for his enduring support, the accounts of different experts often vary greatly, sometimes overlapping and other times conflicting. However insightful these critiques may be, it is apparent that more research and examination is …

