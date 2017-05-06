The ‘Pro-Life’ Party Has Become the Party of Death: New Research on Why Republicans Hate Poor and Sick People

Author:     Chauncey DeVega
Source:     Alternet/Salon
Publication Date:     May 4, 2017
 Link: http://www.alternet.org/right-wing/gop-party-death"

This essay raises an issue that I think should be front and center and passionately examined and discussed:  The Republican Party has become a toxic force in our America and we should be talking about this. Here’s a good place to start.

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan
Credit: Shutterstock

On Thursday, Republicans in the House of Representatives forced through a health care “reform” bill that is likely to leave millions of Americans without health insurance, especially those who suffer from chronic illnesses such as cancer, diabetes and heart disease. It has been estimated that if the Republican Party is successful in eliminating the Affordable Care Act that at least 43,000 Americans a year will die from lack of adequate health care.

The Republican Party is pursued this policy in order to give millions of dollars in tax cuts to the very rich. President Trump, who is a billionaire, would financially benefit if Republicans succeed in repealing the ACA.

It is abundantly clear that Trump and his party possess a deep disdain for sick people, the poor and other vulnerable members of American society and wish to do them harm.…

1 Comment
Link to Full Article:  The ‘Pro-Life’ Party Has Become the Party of Death: New Research on Why Republicans Hate Poor and Sick People

Comments

  1. Sheila & Denny Linn
    Saturday, May 6, 2017 at 8:21 am

    We found this article very helpful — thank you. In addition to the beliefs described in the article regarding why some people are rich and healthy and others are poor and sick, it seems to us that another factor is a lack of empathy. So, given research demonstrating that empathy is natural to humans but must be supported by the environment, the next question is, what accounts for this lack of empathy? There can be many reasons for it, but the beginning of it seems to be…the beginning: a lack of attachment to a primary caregiver at birth and in very early life. Modern American culture does not, in general, support this process of attachment. Has anyone written about the relationship between lack of attachment and our current political situation, in which many people continue to support a president and members of congress who behave in a manner that demonstrates such an extreme lack of empathy?

    Reply

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

June Opening to the Infinite Ad

21st Century Radio Interview with Stephan

An assessment of the presidential election and how to face the new empire

WhidbyTV-video-splash

Talking Social Change

Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)



powered by MailChimp!
Conferences & Workshops
Final Transition Conference Logo O2I Sept 2015 Conference
Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2017 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com