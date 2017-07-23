Private School Is Becoming Out of Reach for Middle-Class Americans

These days, private school really is just for rich kids.
While the enrollment rate for children from middle-income families in U.S. private elementary schools has declined significantly over the last five decades, the level for high-income families has been relatively steady, according to a National Bureau of Economic Research study released this month ― a trend that could come to perpetuate the nation’s growing wealth divide.
The shift is most apparent in urban areas, where the enrollment gap between kids from high- and median-income families increased from 5 percentage points in 1968 to 19 points in 2013, according to the study, which used national survey data on private elementary-school enrollment by family income over the last half century.
Part of the decline in middle-class enrollment coincided with the closing of many Catholic schools, though it’s unclear how much of that that was due to changes in the religious makeup of …