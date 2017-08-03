POTUS Shield: Trump’s Dominionist Prayer Warriors and the ‘Prophetic Order of the United States’

Author:     Peter Montgomery
Source:     Right Wing Watch
Publication Date:    
Link: http://www.rightwingwatch.org/report/potus-shield-trumps-dominionist-prayer-warriors-and-the-prophetic-order-of-the-united-states/"

Here is the naked reality of Christofascism, and the aspirations of this faction. Wake up America, these people want a theocracy, they are no different that the mullahs of Iran or Saudi Arabia. The 2018 election is going to determine the course of America, and whether this madness will control our society. How you vote has never meant more than it will in this upcoming election

In the early morning hours of November 9, 2016, God told Frank Amedia that with Donald Trump having been elected president, Amedia and his fellow Trump-supporting “apostles” and “prophets” had a new mission. Thus was born POTUS Shield, a network of Pentecostal leaders devoted to helping Trump bring about the reign of God in America and the world.Amedia described the divine origins of POTUS Shield during a gathering that spread over three days in March 2017 at the northeastern Ohio church he pastors. Interspersed with Pentecostal worship, liturgical dancing, speaking in tongues, shofar blowing, and Israeli flag waving, Amedia and other POTUS Shield leaders put forth their vision for a Christian America and their plans to bring it to fruition through prayer, political engagement and organizing in all 50 states. Among the many decrees made at the event was that Islam must be “completely broken down.”

Link to Full Article:  POTUS Shield: Trump's Dominionist Prayer Warriors and the 'Prophetic Order of the United States'

