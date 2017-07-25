Pope Francis allies accuse Trump White House of ‘apocalyptic geopolitics’

Author:     Stephanie Kirchgaessner
Source:    
Publication Date:     Thursday 13 July 2017 12.33 EDT
 Link: https://www.theguardian.com/world/2017/jul/13/pope-associates-criticize-american-evangelicals-extremism"

Apparently even the Pope is concerned by the rise of Christofascist fundamentalism in the U.S. I can think of no precedent for such a papal approved statement.

Pope Francis met with Donald Trump, Melania Trump and Ivanka Trump at the Vatican on 24 May 2017. Look at the pope’s expression.
Credit: Evan Vucci/AFP

An explosive article written by two close associates of Pope Francis has accused Steve Bannon, the chief White House strategist, of espousing an “apocalyptic geopolitics” whose roots are “not too far apart” from that of Islamist extremism.

The article in La Civiltà Cattolica, which is vetted by the Vatican before publication, lays out a scathing critique of “evangelical fundamentalism” in the US, arguing that, on issues ranging from climate change to “migrants and Muslims”, proponents of the ideology have adopted a twisted reading of scripture and the Old Testament that promotes conflict and war above all else.

The piece was published just days after evangelical leaders met US president Donald Trump

1 Comment
Link to Full Article:  Pope Francis allies accuse Trump White House of ‘apocalyptic geopolitics’

Comments

  1. Teresa
    Tuesday, July 25, 2017 at 8:27 am

    Fundamentalist Christian = American Taliban = ChristoFascist

    Reply

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan’s Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change

21st Century Radio Interview with Stephan

An assessment of the presidential election and how to face the new empire

WhidbyTV-video-splash

Talking Social Change

Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)



powered by MailChimp!
Conferences & Workshops
Final Transition Conference Logo O2I Sept 2015 Conference
Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2017 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com