Stop and think about this for a moment before you read the article: There are 10s of millions of Americans in their 20s who have never known a single day of life when the United States has not been at war. America’s perpetual war, historically bizarre, but so long enduring that permanent war has become normal. What does that say about us as a nation, and a people?

U.S. Marines leaving a compound at night in Afghanistan’s Helmand province.
Credit: Defense Department

In May, the founder of the mercenary-for-hire group Blackwater (now since remained Academi), Erik Prince took to the pages of the Wall Street Journal to propose that the Pentagon employ “private military units” and appoint a “viceroy” to oversee the war in Afghanistan.

On July 10, The New York Times reported that Prince and the owner of the military contractor Dyn Corporation, Stephen Feinberg, have, at the request of Stephen K. Bannon and Jared Kushner, been pushing a plan to, in effect, privatize the war effort in Afghanistan. (In recent weeks both The Nation and The American Conservativehave published deep-dive investigative pieces into the behind the scenes machinations of would-be Viceroys Prince and Feinberg).According to Prince, who has been actively lobbying for what he calls an “East India Company approach” as the solution to America’s …

Link to Full Article:  Pitching the ‘Forever War’ in Afghanistan

