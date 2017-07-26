Pitching the ‘Forever War’ in Afghanistan

In May, the founder of the mercenary-for-hire group Blackwater (now since remained Academi), Erik Prince took to the pages of the Wall Street Journal to propose that the Pentagon employ “private military units” and appoint a “viceroy” to oversee the war in Afghanistan.
On July 10, The New York Times reported that Prince and the owner of the military contractor Dyn Corporation, Stephen Feinberg, have, at the request of Stephen K. Bannon and Jared Kushner, been pushing a plan to, in effect, privatize the war effort in Afghanistan. (In recent weeks both The Nation and The American Conservativehave published deep-dive investigative pieces into the behind the scenes machinations of would-be Viceroys Prince and Feinberg).According to Prince, who has been actively lobbying for what he calls an “East India Company approach” as the solution to America’s …