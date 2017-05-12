The People vs. The Student Loan Industry

Author:     Michael Corcoran
Source:     truthout
Publication Date:     Thursday, May 11, 2017
Link: http://www.truth-out.org/news/item/40561-the-people-vs-the-student-loan-industry"

It is astonishing to me that it is not clear to everyone that an educated populace is in the interest of society, rich and poor alike. But that is the case. The Trump administration, in fact, is actively undermining that interest as this report describes.

Trump is gutting the few protections student borrowers have, even as the largest student loan servicer faces a major lawsuit.
Credit: Pexels

“The struggle between rich and poor has largely taken the form of conflicts between creditors and debtors.” — David Graeber

Zack’s Investment Research recently recommended that people buy stock for Navient (formerly Sallie Mae), the nation’s largest servicer of student loans. This may seem curious given that the company is facing a historic lawsuit filed on January 18 from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), that alleges (in agreement with aggrieved student borrowers) that the company has “illegally cheated many struggling borrowers” for years through “shortcuts and deceptions.”

Organizers are cautiously optimistic the lawsuit may lead to relief and/or reform in the coming years. But this “heightened regulatory scrutiny over alleged anti-consumer practices” isn’t scaring investors, who remain bullish on student loan bullies. Navient’s shares outperformed …

Link to Full Article:  The People vs. The Student Loan Industry

  1. shovland
    Friday, May 12, 2017 at 6:21 am

    No one forces people to take out massive student loans.

    Some people would be better off going to school part time and working to pay their tuition. That’s what many of us did in past years.

    However, it is true that during the Bush and Obama years predatory practices became a normal part of the business.

