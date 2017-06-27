These are all the people the Senate health care bill will hurt

The actual policies contained in the Better Care Reconciliation Act, the Senate Republican plan introduced on Thursday to repeal and replace Obamacare, would help some Americans a lot. The biggest winners are households making $250,000 a year or more, which would see two different taxes targeting them repealed; households with millions in investment income would come out particularly far ahead.
And because the bill substantially weakens regulations for both individual and employer plans, millions of people who still get insurance will see the extent of their coverage shrink, and …
Forcing people to subsidize health care for others using an unregulated industry is madness. EVERYONE I know who is working who talks about it is paying FAR more for less insurance (much higher deductibles). When oBombu care was put into effect insurance company profits more than doubled. Your article ignores the vast majority of middle class payers who are hurt by this grossly unfair approach to subsidizing medical costs.