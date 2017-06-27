These are all the people the Senate health care bill will hurt

Author:     Dylan Matthews
Source:     VOX
Publication Date:     Jun 26, 2017, 5:11pm EDT
 Link: https://www.vox.com/2017/6/22/15855262/senate-health-bill-victims-hurts-medicaid-poor"

Here is the contempt in which Republicans hold average Americans spelled out in their vision of healthcare. As I have said before I don’t think it is possible to be a compassionate life-affirming moral person and be a Republican. It is a measure of the moral confusion in American society that people vote to have this done to them. The Republican position, and indeed, most of the Democratic position on healthcare is based on a tissue of lies. The truth is single payer would be both immeasurably healthier and much much cheaper. How can I say this? Can this be true? Look at the rest of the world’s data. No other country pays anywhere near what America does for healthcare per capita,  and yet  they all have higher quality care.

This healthcare bill has very little to do with healthcare. It is a tax cut for the rich, and complex mélange of schemes to make sure everyone’s profits are protected

Credit: Business Insider

The actual policies contained in the Better Care Reconciliation Act, the Senate Republican plan introduced on Thursday to repeal and replace Obamacare, would help some Americans a lot. The biggest winners are households making $250,000 a year or more, which would see two different taxes targeting them repealed; households with millions in investment income would come out particularly far ahead.

 But vastly more Americans would come out behind. 22 million will lose health care coverage, according to the Congressional Budget Office estimated would lose insurance under the bill that passed the House in May. Medicaid beneficiaries will have to deal with $774 billion in cuts over ten years, plus additional ones in years after that.

And because the bill substantially weakens regulations for both individual and employer plans, millions of people who still get insurance will see the extent of their coverage shrink, and …

Link to Full Article:  These are all the people the Senate health care bill will hurt

  1. Mike Scir
    Tuesday, June 27, 2017 at 4:03 pm

    Forcing people to subsidize health care for others using an unregulated industry is madness. EVERYONE I know who is working who talks about it is paying FAR more for less insurance (much higher deductibles). When oBombu care was put into effect insurance company profits more than doubled. Your article ignores the vast majority of middle class payers who are hurt by this grossly unfair approach to subsidizing medical costs.

