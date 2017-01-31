People Have Raised More Than $800,000 for a Mosque Destroyed by a Fire

In the middle of the Monday Night Massacre in which both the Acting Attorney General, and the Director of ICE have just been fired, here is a report of human decency and caring as a counterweight. We are 8 days into the Trump Administration and already we are lost in a miasma of incompetence and rampant ideology, but what gives me hope is the response to the arson burning of this Texas mosque.

Texas Mosque aflame due to arson

A local community in Texas has rallied around a mosque destroyed by a fire on Saturday night, raising upwards of $800,000.

After the blaze ripped through the mosque, the Islamic Centre of Victoria set up a a fundraising drive on GoFundMe on Sunday to help rebuild the mosque. On Monday, the campaign was close to hitting its target of $850,000, thanks to more than 18,000 donations from as far as Europe.

According to the Victoria Advocate, at least four local churches and a synagogue has offered their places of worship for the mosque’s Muslim congregation. The center wrote a Facebook post on Sunday saying: “the local support from our wonderful Victorians has been heart warming. People drove from Houston, San Antonio, Corpus Christi, and Fort Worth to join our tearful & joyful gathering that was filled with love & hope.”

Officials have yet …

