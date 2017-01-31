People Have Raised More Than $800,000 for a Mosque Destroyed by a Fire

A local community in Texas has rallied around a mosque destroyed by a fire on Saturday night, raising upwards of $800,000.
After the blaze ripped through the mosque, the Islamic Centre of Victoria set up a a fundraising drive on GoFundMe on Sunday to help rebuild the mosque. On Monday, the campaign was close to hitting its target of $850,000, thanks to more than 18,000 donations from as far as Europe.
According to the Victoria Advocate, at least four local churches and a synagogue has offered their places of worship for the mosque’s Muslim congregation. The center wrote a Facebook post on Sunday saying: “the local support from our wonderful Victorians has been heart warming. People drove from Houston, San Antonio, Corpus Christi, and Fort Worth to join our tearful & joyful gathering that was filled with love & hope.”
Officials have yet …