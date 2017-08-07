Pastor accused of rape liked to show kids dead bodies – and had casket full of weed: police

Author:     BOB BRIGHAM
Source:     The Raw Story
Publication Date:     04 AUG 2017 AT 15:49 ET
Link: http://www.rawstory.com/2017/08/pastor-accused-of-rape-liked-to-show-kids-dead-bodies-and-had-casket-full-of-weed-police/"

Here is another one. We are desperately overdue to have a national conversation on the linkage of sexually disordered  behaviors like those described in this report and religions. It is a very large problem afflicting Roman Catholicism, evangelical and charismatic Protestantism, Ultra-orthodox Judaism as well as both Sunni and Shi’ite Muslims. But have you noticed there aren’t stories in which Quakers or Unitarians or Reformed Jews figure? Why is that?

The commonality in all cases is sexuality distorted because of imposed or adopted attitudes and behaviors. By the standards of theThe Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM), published by the American Psychiatric Association, as I read it, this should be categorized as a mental illness.  It is a central feature of Christofascism.

Larry Michael Berkley, mugshot courtesy of the Boone County Sheriff’s Office

A Baptist pastor who has been charged for child rape in multiple states is back in jail in Arkansas.

The Boone County Arkansas Sheriff’s Office booked Pastor Larry Berkley on charges of failure to appear, the latest in a three year legal battle against the former pastor of Shiloh Baptist Church in Harrison, AR.

“A Harrison Police daily log of activity shows Boone County authorities contacted the HPD about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday for warrant confirmation on Berkley, 38, for sexual solicitation, four counts of first-degree sexual assault, seven counts of second-degree sexual assault, six counts of knowingly furnishing alcohol to a minor, four counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and two counts of loaning pornography to minors,” the Harrison Daily reports.

Berkley is accused of furnishing drugs and alcohol to teenage boys that he sexually assaulted.…

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  Pastor accused of rape liked to show kids dead bodies – and had casket full of weed: police

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan’s Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change

21st Century Radio Interview with Stephan

An assessment of the presidential election and how to face the new empire

WhidbyTV-video-splash

Talking Social Change

Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)



powered by MailChimp!
Conferences & Workshops
Final Transition Conference Logo O2I Sept 2015 Conference
Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2017 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com