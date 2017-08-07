Pastor accused of rape liked to show kids dead bodies – and had casket full of weed: police

A Baptist pastor who has been charged for child rape in multiple states is back in jail in Arkansas.
The Boone County Arkansas Sheriff’s Office booked Pastor Larry Berkley on charges of failure to appear, the latest in a three year legal battle against the former pastor of Shiloh Baptist Church in Harrison, AR.
“A Harrison Police daily log of activity shows Boone County authorities contacted the HPD about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday for warrant confirmation on Berkley, 38, for sexual solicitation, four counts of first-degree sexual assault, seven counts of second-degree sexual assault, six counts of knowingly furnishing alcohol to a minor, four counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and two counts of loaning pornography to minors,” the Harrison Daily reports.
Berkley is accused of furnishing drugs and alcohol to teenage boys that he sexually assaulted.…