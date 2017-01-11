How Japan has almost eradicated gun crime

Author:     Harry Low
Source:     BBC (U.K.)
Publication Date:     6 January 2017
 Link: http://www.bbc.com/news/magazine-38365729"

The story of toddlers killing people with guns stayed with me, and it got me interested in looking for a non-authoritarian country that had very strict gun control. What would that look like?

The data is clear: Japan is the antipode to the United States on firearm policy. Let me be clear: I am not recommending this. I don’t think it is in American political reality. I support the 2nd Amendment. I do, however, say Japan has policy elements we should incorporate.

I’m sorry I don’t want another Florida airport massacre. I’m tired of massacres and the BS solution of “good guns with guns.”

It does not work; it has been condemned by its social outcome data.  It just creates more death.

 

How countries compare on gun deaths
(Number of deaths per 100,000 people acc. to latest available data)
 Source: GunPolicy.org

Japan has one of the lowest rates of gun crime in the world. In 2014 there were just six gun deaths, compared to 33,599 in the US. What is the secret?

If you want to buy a gun in Japan you need patience and determination. You have to attend an all-day class, take a written exam and pass a shooting-range test with a mark of at least 95%.

There are also mental health and drugs tests. Your criminal record is checked and police look for links to extremist groups. Then they check your relatives too – and even your work colleagues. And as well as having the power to deny gun licences, police also have sweeping powers to search and seize weapons.

That’s not all. Handguns are banned outright. Only …

1 Comment
Link to Full Article:  How Japan has almost eradicated gun crime

Comments

  1. phsmith2012
    Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at 11:56 am

    Once again, smoke and mirrors in the gun control debate. With phrases like “lowest gun crime in the world” and “just six gun deaths” in Japan in 2014, you would think the writer of this article was comparing apples to apples. But he’s not. The 6 deaths in Japan are actual firearms homicides. The 33,599 recorded in the US include both homicides _and_ suicides. If we compare the actual figures, during that period in the US there were 8,124 firearms homicides (including self-defense and law enforcement shootings). Yes, that’s still quite a lot, but nowhere what the BBC article implies. The rest, (about 25,500–though the CDC puts it at 21,334, out of a total of 42,773 for that year) were suicides by firearm. Now compare Japan, with less than half the population of the US — 6 firearms homicides. Indeed impressive. But overall there were more than 400 murders in Japan in 2014 (official reports put it at 1024, but that includes attempts that didn’t succeed). In the US there were 14,249 murders in 2014. So there seems to be more than just the availability of guns at fault for the US murder rate being so much higher than Japan’s. But that same year Japan (again, with less than half the population) had almost 24,000 suicides. As far as can be determined _none_ of them involved guns. The bottom line is that Japan (as well as several other countries) has a noticeably higher suicide rate than the US, despite being gun-free.This suggest that including suicide figures as an argument for gun control (as this article does) is manipulative at best and blatantly dishonest at worst.

    Reply

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

WhidbyTV-video-splash

Talking Social Change

Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)



powered by MailChimp!
Conferences & Workshops
Final Transition Conference Logo O2I Sept 2015 Conference
Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2017 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com