Outback Steakhouse is a chain of Satan

Is Outback Steakhouse the devil’s restaurant? Several twitter users mapped the location of Outbacks around some major cities to the shape of a pentacle or pentagram. Are the restaurant’s flame broiled steaks delivered rom Satan’s kitchen? Or is it just the fact that Outbacks are generally located in the suburbs around metropolitan areas? Outback’s response below. (WCPO)
pic.twitter.com/l1CSafkdOK
