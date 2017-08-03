Outback Steakhouse is a chain of Satan

Author:     David Pescovitz
Source:     bingboing
Publication Date:     31 July 2017 | 2:18 p.m.
 Link: https://boingboing.net/2017/07/31/outback-steakhouse-is-a-chain.html?utm_source=fark&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=im"

Welcome to the fact free Christofascist reality of demons and Satan. It may be hard to believe that anyone takes this seriously but, they do, by the hundreds of thousands. Maybe more. This is the living breathing Neo-Medievalism Trend of the Christofascist worldview on display.

Is Outback Steakhouse the devil’s restaurant? Several twitter users mapped the location of Outbacks around some major cities to the shape of a pentacle or pentagram. Are the restaurant’s flame broiled steaks delivered rom Satan’s kitchen? Or is it just the fact that Outbacks are generally located in the suburbs around metropolitan areas? Outback’s response below. (WCPO)

Outback Steakhouse is slaughtering cows and sacrificing them to SATAN: a conspiracy theory

Wtf is Outback Steakhouse planning pic.twitter.com/l1CSafkdOK

Plot twist. pic.twitter.com/t2VEpCrWY2

Wtf is Outback Steakhouse planning

