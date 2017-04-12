Oregon Set to Shield Marijuana User Data From US Officials

Author:     KRISTENA HANSEN
Source:     Associated Press
Publication Date:     April 10, 2017, at 10:40 p.m.
Link: https://www.usnews.com/news/business/articles/2017-04-10/oregon-set-to-shield-marijuana-user-data-from-us-officials"

Oregon is joining Washington, Alaska, and Colorado as I reported yesterday, in setting up a system to protect the state’s citizens from the federal war on drugs.  This will provide a smaller American version of the Canada-America experiment.

I also predict the marijuana issue,combined with climate change, and health care, are going to create a very strong socially progressive state’s rights movement. The Great Schism Trend is reaching a crescendo.

SALEM, OREGON — Oregon state lawmakers who fear heightened marijuana enforcement by federal agents overwhelmingly approved Monday a proposal to protect pot users from having their identities or cannabis-buying habits from being divulged by the shops that make buying pre-rolled joints and “magic” brownies as easy as grabbing a bottle of whiskey from the liquor store.

The bipartisan proposal would protect pot consumers by abolishing a common business practice in this Pacific Northwest state where marijuana shops often keep a digital paper trail of their recreational pot customers’ names, birthdates, addresses and other personal information. The data is gleaned from their driver’s licenses, passports or whatever other form of ID they present at the door to prove they’re at least 21 as required by law.

The data is often collected without customers’ consent or knowledge. It is stored away as proprietary information the businesses use mostly for marketing and customer

Link to Full Article:  Oregon Set to Shield Marijuana User Data From US Officials

