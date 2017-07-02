Oregon Republican group to have right-wing ‘government resistance’ militia run their security: report

Author:     NOOR AL-SIBAI
Source:     The Raw Story
Publication Date:     30 JUN 2017 AT 17:42 ET
Link: http://www.rawstory.com/2017/06/oregon-republican-group-to-have-right-wing-government-resistance-militia-run-their-security-report/"

I am running this story because I have begun to see a very concerning trend: the linkage of White Christian militias with the Republican Party. Here’s an example of what I mean.

A White Christian Militia member
Credit: Shutterstock

The Republican Party of Multnomah County, Oregon has elected to allow local right-wing militias to run security for them at events, as per the Portland Mercurynewspaper.

According to documents leaked to the Mercury, the Multnomah County Republicans voted Monday to allow the Oregon Three Percenters and Oath Keepers to “provide security services” for the party.

As the report noted, the fact that the Multnomah Republicans were weighing the option to have the anti-government Three Percenters do security for them was fairly-well-known. In the wake of the Portland MAX stabbings, they made the news again — this time for one of their members allegedly helping police arrest a protester at a pro-Donald Trump rally in Portland that is being investigated by the Justice Department.

The Multnomah Republicans cited partisan threats from left-wing protesters as the reason for needing security in the …

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  Oregon Republican group to have right-wing ‘government resistance’ militia run their security: report

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan’s Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change
June Opening to the Infinite Ad

21st Century Radio Interview with Stephan

An assessment of the presidential election and how to face the new empire

WhidbyTV-video-splash

Talking Social Change

Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)



powered by MailChimp!
Conferences & Workshops
Final Transition Conference Logo O2I Sept 2015 Conference
Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2017 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com