Oregon Republican group to have right-wing ‘government resistance’ militia run their security: report
The Republican Party of Multnomah County, Oregon has elected to allow local right-wing militias to run security for them at events, as per the Portland Mercurynewspaper.
According to documents leaked to the Mercury, the Multnomah County Republicans voted Monday to allow the Oregon Three Percenters and Oath Keepers to “provide security services” for the party.
As the report noted, the fact that the Multnomah Republicans were weighing the option to have the anti-government Three Percenters do security for them was fairly-well-known. In the wake of the Portland MAX stabbings, they made the news again — this time for one of their members allegedly helping police arrest a protester at a pro-Donald Trump rally in Portland that is being investigated by the Justice Department.
The Multnomah Republicans cited partisan threats from left-wing protesters as the reason for needing security in the …