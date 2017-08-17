Oregon expands abortion, reproductive coverage

SALEM, OREGON— Oregon Gov. Kate Brown on Tuesday signed into law a bill expanding coverage on abortions and other reproductive services to thousands of Oregonians, regardless of income, citizenship status or gender identity. Proponents called it America’s most progressive reproductive health policy.
The Pro-Choice Coalition of Oregon said it is the first legislation in the United States to comprehensively address systemic barriers to accessing reproductive health care. Chris Pair, Brown’s press secretary, confirmed Brown signed the bill Tuesday.
Opponents have noted it will force taxpayers, even those who object morally to abortions, to assume some of the costs.
“Brown has enshrined into state law forced abortion funding, including for illegal aliens, even late-term and sex-selective abortions,” Republican state Sens. Kim Thatcher and Dennis Linthicum said in a joint statement. Linthicum predicted lawsuits will be filed over the issue.
Oregon’s legislation was introduced …
What about bills that now force taxpayers, who do not agree morally, to fund endless wars, brutalizing, militarized cops, slave prisons for profit, ravaging and plundering, detrimentally, our valuable natural resources as well as our created ones (Medicare) ,governmental stealing from taxpayers to line their and cronies’ pockets, paying for raped 10 year old girls to be prosecuted rather than protected…