An open letter to Trump from the US press corps

Author:     Kyle Pope/The Washington Press Corps
Source:     Columbia Journalism Review
Publication Date:     17 January 2017
 Link: http://www.cjr.org/covering_trump/trump_white_house_press_corps.php

Several readers who are part of Washington media sent me this, and asked me to put it in SR, and I am glad to do so because a robust media is essential to democracy.  As Benjamin Franklin said, “We are all born ignorant, but one must work hard to remain stupid.”

In these final days before your inauguration, we thought it might be helpful to clarify how we see the relationship between your administration and the American press corps.

It will come as no surprise to you that we see the relationship as strained. Reports over the last few days that your press secretary is considering pulling news media offices out of the White House are the latest in a pattern of behavior that has persisted throughout the campaign: You’ve banned news organizations from covering you. You’ve taken to Twitter to taunt and threaten individual reporters and encouraged your supporters to do the same. You’ve advocated for looser libel laws and threatened numerous lawsuits of your own, none of which has materialized. You’ve avoided the press when you could and flouted the norms of pool reporting and regular press conferences. You’ve ridiculed a reporter who wrote something you didn’t like because …

Link to Full Article:  An open letter to Trump from the US press corps

  1. Steven K Hovland
    Thursday, January 19, 2017 at 7:09 am

    This is hypocrisy: “We decide how much airtime to give your spokespeople and surrogates. We will strive to get your point of view across, even if you seek to shut us out. But that does not mean we are required to turn our airwaves or column inches over to people who repeatedly distort or bend the truth. We will call them out when they do, and we reserve the right, in the most egregious cases, to ban them from our outlets.”

