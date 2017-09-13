One major lesson from the disastrous floods around the world: We’ve been building cities all wrong

Author:     David Suzuki
Source:     The Raw Story/Alternet
Publication Date:     12 SEP 2017 AT 04:11 ET
 Link: http://www.rawstory.com/2017/09/one-major-lesson-from-the-disastrous-floods-around-the-world-weve-been-building-cities-all-wrong/

Our culture is based on the Biblical concept that humans dominate the earth, and we have clung to this fantasy now for two millennia. Like so much in the Bible it represents the thinking of the Middle Eastern late Bronze Age and early Iron Age. Yet in the face of all evidence to the contrary it continues down to the present day. Why? I believe because Dominionist thinking meshes very well with greed and making profit the premiere cultural priority.

Climate change is going to teach us once and for all that we live in the earth not on the earth, and we live in a matrix of life dominated not by humans but earth’s great meta-systems. Here is some evidence addressing this point.

Flooding in the Brickell neighborhood as Hurricane Irma passes Miami, Florida, U.S. September 10, 2017.
Credit: Reuters/Stephen Yang

When the Aztecs founded Tenochtitlán in 1325, they built it on a large island on Lake Texcoco. Its eventual 200,000-plus inhabitants relied on canals, levees, dikes, floating gardens, aqueducts and bridges for defense, transportation, flood control, drinking water and food. After the Spaniards conquered the city in 1521, they drained the lake and built Mexico City over it.

The now-sprawling metropolis, with 100 times the number of inhabitants as Tenochtitlán at its peak, is fascinating, with lively culture, complex history and diverse architecture. It’s also a mess. Water shortages, water contamination and wastewater issues add to the complications of crime, poverty and pollution. Drained and drying aquifers are causing the city to sink—almost 10 meters over the past century.

“Conquering” nature has long been the western way. Our hubris, and often our …

1 Comment
Comments

  1. sam crespi
    Wednesday, September 13, 2017 at 6:23 am

    Brilliant. Thank you for posting.

    Reply

