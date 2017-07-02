Number of fatal shootings by police is nearly identical to last year

Author:     John Sullivan, Reis Thebault, Julie Tate and Jennifer Jenkins
Source:     The Washington Post
Publication Date:     July 1 at 12:21 PM
 https://www.washingtonpost.com/investigations/number-of-fatal-shootings-by-police-is-nearly-identical-to-last-year/2017/07/01/98726cc6-5b5f-11e7-9fc6-c7ef4bc58d13_story.html

Business as usual. There is something profoundly wrong in the United States about police training.

Police nationwide shot and killed 492 people in the first six months of this year, a number nearly identical to the count for the same period in each of the prior two years.

Fatal shootings by police in 2017 have so closely tracked last year’s numbers that on June 16, the tally was the same. While the number of unarmed people killed by police dropped slightly, the overall pace for 2017 through Friday was on track to approach 1,000 killed for a third year in row.

The Washington Post began tracking all fatal shootings by on-duty police in 2015 in the aftermath of the 2014 shooting in Ferguson, Mo., of Michael Brown, who was unarmed and had an altercation with the officer who shot him. The ongoing Post project has documented twice as many shootings by police in 2015 and 2016 as ever recorded in a single year by the …

Number of fatal shootings by police is nearly identical to last year

