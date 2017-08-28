Nuclear power plants are ‘bleeding cash’

“It sometimes seems like U.S. and European nuclear companies are in competition to see which can heap greater embarrassment on their industry,” the Financial Times wrote earlier this month.
This appears to be the summer that the final nails are put in the coffin of the much-overhyped U.S. nuclear renaissance — despite President Trump’s comment in June that “we will begin to revive and expand our nuclear energy sector, which I’m so happy about.”
But, as the chart below shows, even the profitable plants …
Sadly, this is correct and Stephan is right on target here. We should be decommissioning nuclear reactors in this country..especially the ones which have been granted extensions on their operating license to exceed the designed life cycle. We must deal with nuclear waste using advanced research into how radioactive materials can be safely sequestered on the required timescales, or neutralized completely..something we don’t currently have the technical ability to do. This should be a national as well as global priority because this is everyone’s problem. Governments and corps have kicked the can so far down the road on this one that we can ill afford to wait much longer.