NRA’s media outlet fearmongers about Black Lives Matter committing mass violence against whites

Author:     Media Matters Staff
Source:     Media Matters
Publication Date:     19 July 2017
 Link: https://www.mediamatters.org/video/2017/07/19/nra-s-media-outlet-fearmongers-about-black-lives-matter-committing-mass-violence-against-whites/217310

This is a transcript taken from NRATV. It is a deliberate and blatant effort to stir up race hatred, and social violence. It is also a pack of lies. No question South Africa is a violent country but to give you a sense of proportion in 2016 16 people a day were killed by guns in South Africa. In the United States during that same period 92 people a day were killed by guns.

Lies, distortions, disinformation and race conflict, pretty much par for the course for this loathsome operation. The National Rifle Association in my view is an evil organization and I do not see how an ethical life-affirming person can possibly belong to the NRA. It is a measure of how badly America has degenerated that the NRA is thriving.

GRANT STINCHFIELD (HOST): Our race relations are strained here in American after eight years of Barack Obama, but nowhere is near as bad as it is in South Africa where white families are being tortured and killed almost every day in racist violence. It is a warning for the United States that you will never hear from the mainstream media in this country. Veteran Army Ranger and Frontlines correspondent Chuck Holton joins me with more on this. Chuck, I know you’ve been looking into this, particularly doing some research, and really the things that we’re starting to learn are frightening and I guess it’s not shocking that the mainstream media is not talking about this.

CHUCK HOLTON: Right, you know the parallels between what’s happening in South Africa and the blatant racism and violence we’re seeing from people like the Black Lives Matter crowd, from people like Louis Farrakhan and …

Link to Full Article:  NRA's media outlet fearmongers about Black Lives Matter committing mass violence against whites

