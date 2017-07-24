North Dakota’s Norway Experiment

Author:     Dashka Slater
Source:     Mother Jones
Publication Date:     July/August 2017 Issue
 Link: http://www.motherjones.com/crime-justice/2017/07/north-dakota-norway-prisons-experiment/"

Here is what may be the change moment in an evil trend. If so it is wonderful news. The American gulag is one of our nation’s great humiliations. We have 2.3 million people in the prison system, the largest incarcerated population in the world. We have thousands in solitary confinement, which amounts to continuous daily torture.

Other nations, in this case notably Norway, have other far more successful approaches to incarceration. As in so many cases we know what works, we just have other priorities. Some are economic, whole towns depend on warehousing human beings for their daily bread. The entire system is a perversion based on greed and the pleasure of social sadism. It doesn’t work, and it is astonishingly expensive. In contrast the Norewigean system works and is a faction of the cost. Another proof of the Theorem of Wellbeing.

Here’s the story.

 

North Dakota prison

Late one night in October 2015, North Dakota prisons chief Leann Bertsch met Karianne Jackson, one of her deputies, for a drink in a hotel bar in Oslo, Norway. They had just spent an exhausting day touring Halden, the maximum-security facility Time has dubbed “the world’s most humane prison,” yet neither of them could sleep.

Halden is situated in a remote forest of birch, pine, and spruce with an understory of blueberry shrubs. The prison is surrounded by a single wall. It has no barbed wire, guard towers, or electric fences. Prisoners stay in private rooms with en suite bathrooms and can cook for themselves in kitchens equipped with stainless-steel flatware and porcelain dishes. Guards and inmates mingle freely, eating and playing games and sports together. Violence is rare and assaults on guards are unheard of. Solitary confinement is almost never used.

By this point, Bertsch had …

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  North Dakota’s Norway Experiment

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan’s Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change

21st Century Radio Interview with Stephan

An assessment of the presidential election and how to face the new empire

WhidbyTV-video-splash

Talking Social Change

Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)



powered by MailChimp!
Conferences & Workshops
Final Transition Conference Logo O2I Sept 2015 Conference
Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2017 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com