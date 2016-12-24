North Carolina is no longer classified as a democracy

I confess to you that I never expected to read a headline such as the one The News & Observer has chosen to put on this story — but I am not surprised. Apparently I am not the only person who sees what is going on in North Carolina as a much bigger story than it is being presented as in the national media. This is a piece in the largest North Carolina paper written by a man who is internationally recognized for his expertise is assessing the quality of democracy in governments. His evaluation: North Carolina is no longer a democracy. It will be interesting to see what North Carolinians do about this.

In 2005, in the midst of a career of traveling around the world to help set up elections in some of the most challenging places on earth – Afghanistan, Burma, Egypt, Lebanon, South Africa, Sudan and Yemen, among others – my Danish colleague, Jorgen Elklit, and I designed the first comprehensive method for evaluating the quality of elections around the world. Our system measured 50 moving parts of an election process and covered everything from the legal framework to the polling day and counting of ballots.

In 2012 Elklit and I worked with Pippa Norris of Harvard University, who used the system as the cornerstone of the Electoral Integrity Project. Since then the EIP has measured 213 elections in 153 countries and is widely agreed to be the most accurate method for evaluating how free and fair and democratic elections are across time and place.

When we evolved the project …

