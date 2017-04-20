‘Nobody’s got to use the Internet’: GOP’s Sensenbrenner calls Internet optional as FCC readies to limit broadband

Author:     AJ Dellinger
Source:     The Raw Story/International Business Times
Publication Date:     15 Apr 2017 at 06:53 ET
Link: http://www.rawstory.com/2017/04/nobodys-got-to-use-the-internet-gops-sensenbrenner-calls-internet-optional-as-fcc-readies-to-limit-broadband/"

The quality and integrity of the men and women put forward by the Republican Party is breathtaking poor. Yet Americans vote for them. This is what we get.

Republican Representative Jim Sensenbrenner
Credit: YouTube

As Republican lawmakers continue to defend their decision to vote to roll back a set of broadband privacy rules that would have required internet service providers to ask for permission before collecting user data, the Federal Communications Commission is readying more drastic changes to the regulatory oversight of the internet.

In a town hall appearance held on Thursday, Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner, R-Wis. defended his decision to vote to repeal the Broadband Consumer Privacy Rules passed by the FCC last October by arguing that “nobody’s got to use the internet.”

Read: Congress Decides To Kill Rules Preventing ISPs From Collecting, Selling Data

When a constituent attending the event in Wisconsin’s fifth district raised the issue that she has only one ISP available in her neighborhood and now has little recourse to protect her personal information from her internet provider, Sensenbrenner responded:

“You know, nobody’s got …

