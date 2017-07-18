NOAA Erases ‘Human Activity’ From News Release on Soaring Greenhouse Gases

Author:     Joe Romm
Source:     Reader Supported News/Think Progress
Publication Date:     15 July 17
 Link: http://readersupportednews.org/opinion2/277-75/44679-noaa-erases-human-activity-from-news-release-on-soaring-greenhouse-gases"

Joseph Goebbels and Joseph Stalin would be proud of the Trump administration. Thomas Jefferson and Benjamin Franklin would be appalled at what American government has become.

In a truly shocking news release on its Annual Greenhouse Gas Index, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has erased any reference to “human activity” or fossil fuels. The index monitors the warming influence of greenhouse gases like CO2.

Last year, NOAA’s news release for the index featured the picture of flaring gas from fossil fuel extraction (see top image). The release began by stating, “human activity has increased the direct warming effect of carbon dioxide (CO2) in the atmosphere by 50 percent above pre-industrial levels during the past 25 years, according to NOAA’s 10th annual Greenhouse Gas Index.”

This year, the news release begins, “NOAA’s Annual Greenhouse Gas Index, which tracks the warming influence of long-lived greenhouse gases, has increased by 40 percent from 1990 to 2016 — with most of that attributable to rising carbon dioxide levels, according to NOAA climate scientists.”

Rather than explaining that human …

  1. sam crespi
    Tuesday, July 18, 2017 at 6:24 am

    Now this is a terrible setback!

