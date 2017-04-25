The Nightmare Scenario for Florida’s Coastal Homeowners

Author:     Christopher Flavelle
Source:     Bloomberg
Publication Date:     April 19, 2017, 2:00 PM PDT
 Link: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/features/2017-04-19/the-nightmare-scenario-for-florida-s-coastal-homeowners"

Another SR prediction comes to pass. We’re beginning to see in the mainstream media a growing recognition of the coming insurance real estate bubble collapse as a result of climate change.

The governor of Florida, and the state legislature of course believe climate change is a hoax. Surprise.


Condominiums going up in Edgewater, across the bay from Miami Beach. Sea-level rise hasn’t stopped developers from building by the water’s edge, or people from buying there.
Credit: Rose Marie Cromwell /Bloomberg

On a predictably gorgeous South Florida afternoon, Coral Gables Mayor Jim Cason sat in his office overlooking the white-linen restaurants of this affluent seaside community and wondered when climate change would bring it all to an end. He figured it would involve a boat.

When Cason first started worrying about sea-level rise, he asked his staff to count not just how much coastline the city had (47 miles) or value of the property along that coast ($3.5 billion). He also told them to find out how many boats dock inland from the bridges that span the city’s canals (302). What matters, he guessed, will be the first time a mast fails to clear the bottom of one of …

Link to Full Article:  The Nightmare Scenario for Florida’s Coastal Homeowners

