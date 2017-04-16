The Next Solar Energy Revolution Is Hiding in Plain Sight

Author:    
Source:     NBC News
Publication Date:     Apr 10 2017, 10:55 am ET
 Link: http://www.nbcnews.com/mach/innovation/next-solar-energy-revolution-hiding-plain-sight-n742111"

This is where solar is going, integrated into the design aesthetic of the building itself, not an add-on like a panel. Here is the latest.

Tesla’s solar tiles include a “Tuscan Glass” style
Credit: Tesla

When most people think of powering their homes with solar energy, they imagine a fleet of unsightly panels covering their roofs and yards. But that’s changing fast.

This month, Tesla will begin taking orders for solar shingles that can generate power for the home and still look like everyday roofing tiles.

But roofs aren’t the only surfaces that can hide solar cells. There’s a revolution underway to transform windows, skylights, and roads to generate electricity. The future of solar power will be built into every part of our daily lives.

“Rather than an eyesore on the roof, it becomes actually a feature of the home,” says Christopher Klinga, technical director of the Architectural Solar Association. “People are going to start wanting to put it on the front side of their home to show that they have solar.”

In the

1 Comment
Link to Full Article:  The Next Solar Energy Revolution Is Hiding in Plain Sight

Comments

  1. Mark R
    Sunday, April 16, 2017 at 7:25 am

    Musks integrated roof panels need to demonstrate good thermal management because they lack space between panel & roof to allow for convective cooling. We shall see. Lots of possibilities. After years of struggling in the solar industry it is amazing to see some of the promise arriving! Exciting stuff!

    Reply

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

21st Century Radio Interview with Stephan

An assessment of the presidential election and how to face the new empire

WhidbyTV-video-splash

Talking Social Change

Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)



powered by MailChimp!
Conferences & Workshops
Final Transition Conference Logo O2I Sept 2015 Conference
Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2017 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com