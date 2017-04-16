The Next Solar Energy Revolution Is Hiding in Plain Sight

When most people think of powering their homes with solar energy, they imagine a fleet of unsightly panels covering their roofs and yards. But that’s changing fast.
This month, Tesla will begin taking orders for solar shingles that can generate power for the home and still look like everyday roofing tiles.
But roofs aren’t the only surfaces that can hide solar cells. There’s a revolution underway to transform windows, skylights, and roads to generate electricity. The future of solar power will be built into every part of our daily lives.
“Rather than an eyesore on the roof, it becomes actually a feature of the home,” says Christopher Klinga, technical director of the Architectural Solar Association. “People are going to start wanting to put it on the front side of their home to show that they have solar.”
Musks integrated roof panels need to demonstrate good thermal management because they lack space between panel & roof to allow for convective cooling. We shall see. Lots of possibilities. After years of struggling in the solar industry it is amazing to see some of the promise arriving! Exciting stuff!