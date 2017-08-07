Newspapers are turning to hate group Conservative Republicans of Texas over the state’s proposed bathroom ban

Author:     REBECCA DAMANTE & BRENNAN SUEN
Source:     Media Matters
Publication Date:     6 August 2017
 https://www.mediamatters.org/research/2017/08/06/newspapers-are-turning-hate-group-conservative-republicans-texas-over-states-proposed-bathroom-ban/217526

I don’t think people who are not part of the Christofascist world realize quite how hate filled, fearful, and deranged that community is. The more research I do the more I am becoming convinced that this is not so much a political issue, that’s really just a symptom, as it is a psychophysical one. These people have a form of mental illness that has long been with humanity, but unrecognized until now for what it really is. I find it uncomfortable to read people saying things like what is quoted here, but I think it is important to rip the cover off, which is why I am publishing pieces on this trend.

 

Credit: Sarah Wasko / Media Matters

National and local newspapers have repeatedly quoted and highlighted anti-LGBTQ hate group Conservative Republicans of Texas (CRT) when reporting on proposed legislation in Texas that would prevent transgender people from using the restroom that aligns with their gender identity. CRT’s leaders have compared LGBTQ people to “Nazis,” claimed that a “key part of the homosexual agenda” is “overturning the laws prohibiting pedophilia,” and said that the “word transgender is a euphemism … for the word pervert.”

Conservative Republicans of Texas is an anti-LGBTQ hate group. The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) has designated Conservative Republicans of Texas (CRT) an anti-LGBTQ hate group. [Southern Poverty Law Center, 2016]

CRT is pressuring Texas lawmakers to support an anti-transgender “bathroom bill.” CRT is actively pressuring the Texas state legislature to approve legislation during its 30-day special session that would prevent transgender people from using the restroom …

Link to Full Article:  Newspapers are turning to hate group Conservative Republicans of Texas over the state's proposed bathroom ban

