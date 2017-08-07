Newspapers are turning to hate group Conservative Republicans of Texas over the state’s proposed bathroom ban
National and local newspapers have repeatedly quoted and highlighted anti-LGBTQ hate group Conservative Republicans of Texas (CRT) when reporting on proposed legislation in Texas that would prevent transgender people from using the restroom that aligns with their gender identity. CRT’s leaders have compared LGBTQ people to “Nazis,” claimed that a “key part of the homosexual agenda” is “overturning the laws prohibiting pedophilia,” and said that the “word transgender is a euphemism … for the word pervert.”
Conservative Republicans of Texas is an anti-LGBTQ hate group. The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) has designated Conservative Republicans of Texas (CRT) an anti-LGBTQ hate group. [Southern Poverty Law Center, 2016]
CRT is pressuring Texas lawmakers to support an anti-transgender “bathroom bill.” CRT is actively pressuring the Texas state legislature to approve legislation during its 30-day special session that would prevent transgender people from using the restroom …