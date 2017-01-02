New York Times confirms GMO industry ties at National Academies of Sciences

Author:     Tim Schwab
Source:     Food & Water Watch
Publication Date:     28 December 2016
 Link: http://www.foodandwaterwatch.org/news/new-york-times-confirms-gmo-industry-ties-national-academies-sciences"

The corruption in America has risen to levels where even certain areas of science are not to be trusted, as this report describes.  The sad truth is that even scientists who are supposed to be committed to facts are all too easily corrupted — when it comes to integrity or funding all too many are willing to make a Faustian bargain.

Drawing on more than two years of Food & Water Watch research, The New York Times has published a damning account of the conflicts-of-interest culture that pervades the National Academies of Sciences’ (NAS) work on GMOs.

The Times notes the deeply one-sided panels of scientists that the Academies convenes to author its GMO reports, many of whom have undisclosed financial conflicts of interest. It also describes a troubling revolving door of staff between the NAS and the biotechnology industry.

This story validates years of Food & Water Watch and other advocates’ efforts to expose NAS’s far-reaching conflicts of interest, which introduce bias into science and also policy making—because the federal government uses taxpayer-funded NAS research to develop “science-based” rules and regulations.

The Times story should spark a Congressional investigation into the NAS and prompt the federal government to avoid utilizing any scientific advice produce by NAS about GMOs. Just as …

  1. Mark R
    Monday, January 2, 2017 at 9:46 am

    It is time to transition to local food where we can transparently observe & control the inputs of the food we eat. Big Ag and the federal government (I repeat myself) are corrupt and we need to bypass them as much as possible moving forward. Grow your own food as much as possible!

