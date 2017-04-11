New York Becomes Only State to Offer Free Four-Year College

Author:     Mary Emily O'Hara
Source:     NBC News
Publication Date:     Apr 10 2017, 10:39 am ET
 Link: http://www.nbcnews.com/news/education/new-york-becomes-first-state-offer-free-four-year-college-n744561

Here is some more good news. I think other states, particularly Blue value states, will be watching closely to see what the social effects of this decision will be on the social wellbeing of New York.  I predict it will be positive, and that other states, principally Blue value states will follow suit, just as happened with marijuana.

Democratic Andrew Cuomo and Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders announce free tuition in New York.
Credit: Adirondack Daily Enterprise

NEW YORK — New York will be the only state in the country to cover four-year public college tuition for residents after the program was included in the budget package approved Sunday night.

The state’s Excelsior Scholarship program will be rolled out in tiers over the next three years, starting with full coverage of four-year college tuition this fall for students whose families make less than $100,000.

The income cap will increase to $110,000 in 2018 and $125,000 in 2019.

“With this budget, New York has the nation’s first accessible college program. It’s a different model,” said Governor Andrew Cuomo Saturday in a statement. “Today, college is what high school was—it should always be an option even if you can’t afford it.”

According to Cuomo’s office, the budget includes a record …

