New Study Suggests We Are Headed For Warmest Climate In Half A Billion Years

Author:     Gavin Foster, Dana Royer, and Dan Lunt
Source:     Clean Technica
Publication Date:     July 11th, 2017
 Link: https://cleantechnica.com/2017/07/11/new-study-suggests-headed-warmest-climate-half-billion-years/

Here are three climatology scientists presenting their best understanding as to what is happening to the planet. The assessments just keep getting worse, and the timeline just keeps collapsing. Meanwhile the Trump administration is doing everything in its power to keep carbon energy alive. And yet about 40% of Americans when asked whether they approve of Trump and what he is doing, still think everything is just swell. As I have said many times Trump is a symptom not the disease.

TRUMP APPROVAL RATINGS – MULTIPLE POLLS

DATES
POLLSTER
 GRADE SAMPLE
WEIGHT
APPROVE
DISAPPROVE
 ADJUSTED
JUL. 8-10 Gallup
B-
 1,500 A
0.97
40%
55%
41%
54%
JUL. 6-10 Ipsos
A-
 1,560 A
2.26
40%
57%
38%
57%
JUL. 6-10 Rasmussen Reports/Pulse Opinion Research
C+
 1,500 LV
0.81
45%
55%
40%
55%
JUL. 5-7 Gallup
B-
 1,500 A
0.55
38%
56%
39%
55%
JUL. 3-5 Rasmussen Reports/Pulse Opinion Research
C+
 1,500 LV
0.48
44%
56%
39%
56%

Source: 538

Carbon dioxide concentrations are heading towards values not seen in the past 200 million  years. The sun has also been gradually getting stronger over time. Put together, these facts mean the climate may be heading towards warmth not seen in the past half a billion years.

A lot has happened on Earth since 500,000,000BC – continents, oceans and mountain ranges have come and gone, and complex life has evolved …

Link to Full Article:  New Study Suggests We Are Headed For Warmest Climate In Half A Billion Years

