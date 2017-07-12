New Study Suggests We Are Headed For Warmest Climate In Half A Billion Years

TRUMP APPROVAL RATINGS – MULTIPLE POLLS
|
DATES
|
POLLSTER
|GRADE
|SAMPLE
|
WEIGHT
|
APPROVE
|
DISAPPROVE
|ADJUSTED
|
•
|JUL. 8-10
|Gallup
|
B-
|1,500
|A
|
0.97
|
40%
|
55%
|
41%
|
54%
|
•
|JUL. 6-10
|Ipsos
|
A-
|1,560
|A
|
2.26
|
40%
|
57%
|
38%
|
57%
|
•
|JUL. 6-10
|Rasmussen Reports/Pulse Opinion Research
|
C+
|1,500
|LV
|
0.81
|
45%
|
55%
|
40%
|
55%
|
•
|JUL. 5-7
|Gallup
|
B-
|1,500
|A
|
0.55
|
38%
|
56%
|
39%
|
55%
|JUL. 3-5
|Rasmussen Reports/Pulse Opinion Research
|
C+
|1,500
|LV
|
0.48
|
44%
|
56%
|
39%
|
56%
Source: 538
Carbon dioxide concentrations are heading towards values not seen in the past 200 million years. The sun has also been gradually getting stronger over time. Put together, these facts mean the climate may be heading towards warmth not seen in the past half a billion years.
A lot has happened on Earth since 500,000,000BC – continents, oceans and mountain ranges have come and gone, and complex life has evolved …