New Study Shows that States With the Most Anti-Abortion Laws Also Have the Worst Women’s Health

Author:     NINA LISS-SCHULTZ
Source:     Mother Jones
Publication Date:     AUG. 1, 2017 11:00 AM
 Link: http://www.motherjones.com/politics/2017/08/abortion-womens-health-outcomes-maternal-mortality/"

Here is yet another negative proof of the correctness of the Theorem of Wellbeing. If you are a woman in a Red Value state you face a very stark degradation of your health care options, and the social outcome data makes if clear that Christofascist social policies are less effect, uglier to live under, wellbeing degrading, and much more expensive.  Here’s some data showing why I say that.

Credit: sjenner13/iStock

For years, anti-abortion advocates have used the claim that abortion is bad for women’s health to help justify restrictions on the procedure. But how do states with highly restricted access to abortion stack up when it comes to women’s health overall?

Not so well, according to a new report by two reproductive rights groups.

Released on Tuesday, the report by the abortion rights legal advocacy group Center for Reproductive Rights and the research organization Ibis Reproductive Health found that states with more anti-abortion laws also tend to have poor outcomes generally for women’s and children’s health compared with states that have fewer restrictions.

Researchers tallied up the number and type of abortion restriction in each state and sifted through data and literature on women’s health overall from 2015 to 2016. Then they gave each state two numbers: one for the number of restrictions and another for the number …

