A new study shows American democracy is getting weaker. And not because of Trump.

Author:     Zack Beauchamp
Source:     VOX
Publication Date:     Jan 25, 2017, 1:30pm EST
http://www.vox.com/world/2017/1/25/14385728/economist-intelligence-unit-american-democracy-2016

America is now considered a “flawed” democracy. And it is not Donald Trump because this data was gathered before the election, although he is expected to make things worse. Given our grievously poor social outcomes, our vast corruption, and now this, I think it is undeniable we are a nation in decline.

 

Democracy Index
Credit: Economist Intelligence Unit

Every year, the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), the research arm of the company that publishes the Economist magazine, issues a report assessing the state of democracy in countries around the world. This year’s report, released on Wednesday morning, has a striking finding: The United States has, for the first time, been rated as a “flawed” rather than “full” democracy.

You’d think, given the timing, that the election of Donald Trump is the reason why. But that’s not it. The report is based on a quantitative metric, linked to survey data and policy, that doesn’t incorporate the election results.

“The decline in the US democracy score reflects an erosion of confidence in government and public institutions over many years,” the report states. “[Trump’s] candidacy was not the cause of the deterioration in trust but rather a consequence of it.”

This report isn’t just a …

Link to Full Article:  A new study shows American democracy is getting weaker. And not because of Trump.

  1. Mark R
    Thursday, January 26, 2017 at 7:03 am

    I must admit that I have always been confused when the United States is categorized as a democracy when clearly it is a republic which does not directly elect its president and vice president. I would also point out that the Economist is owned in large part by Rothschild and Agnelli families- i.e. the world financial elite. Despite these glaring problems..the thrust of the article remains interesting.

