New Solar Milestone Has Big Consequences

Solar power has become incredibly cheap to generate, and that makes it more likely that the world will continue to move away from fossil fuels, even as America withdraws from the Paris Climate Accord.
A deal signed late last month marked a new milestone for American solar power. NextEra Energy signed a contract to sell solar energy to Tucson Electric Power for less than three cents per kilowatt hour (the way that electric companies measure the cost of electricity), according to a press release from Tucson Electric Power. That’s less than half what the company has paid for similar contracts in recent years, and it appears to be a new record for the U.S.
Climate change and carbon reduction is a much more complex issue and it seems that while everyone is excited about the growth of alternative (as am I), few are engaging in talking about the whole carbon reduction picture. That includes: deforestation and clear cutting for suburban and urban development, Big Ag. Alternative energy by itself will not lead us off the road to perdition. While alternative energy offers a new hard driven profit source, the other issues do not, for the most part.