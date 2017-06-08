New Solar Milestone Has Big Consequences

Author:     Avi Salzman
Source:     Barron's Next
Publication Date:     June 6, 2017 8:05 a.m. ET
 Link: http://www.barrons.com/articles/new-solar-milestone-has-big-consequences-1496750730"

Here is another SR prediction confirmed. I have predicted for several years that whatever the federal government in the U.S., and particularly the Trump administration does, the world trend is to exit the carbon energy era. Even in the U.S. with its pro-carbon policies this is happening as this report spells out. As important as the report is the source. Barron’s is a part of the financial sector’s mainstream media.

Under a recent utility deal, solar power sold for under three cents per kilowatt hour, the lowest level on record in the U.S.
Credit: Getty stock photo

Solar power has become incredibly cheap to generate, and that makes it more likely that the world will continue to move away from fossil fuels, even as America withdraws from the Paris Climate Accord.

A deal signed late last month marked a new milestone for American solar power. NextEra Energy signed a contract to sell solar energy to Tucson Electric Power for less than three cents per kilowatt hour (the way that electric companies measure the cost of electricity), according to a press release from Tucson Electric Power. That’s less than half what the company has paid for similar contracts in recent years, and it appears to be a new record for the U.S.

“This price is a bit of an eye-opener,” said …

1 Comment
Link to Full Article:  New Solar Milestone Has Big Consequences

Comments

  1. sam crespi
    Thursday, June 8, 2017 at 3:48 pm

    Climate change and carbon reduction is a much more complex issue and it seems that while everyone is excited about the growth of alternative (as am I), few are engaging in talking about the whole carbon reduction picture. That includes: deforestation and clear cutting for suburban and urban development, Big Ag. Alternative energy by itself will not lead us off the road to perdition. While alternative energy offers a new hard driven profit source, the other issues do not, for the most part.

    Reply

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change
June Opening to the Infinite Ad

21st Century Radio Interview with Stephan

An assessment of the presidential election and how to face the new empire

WhidbyTV-video-splash

Talking Social Change

Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)



powered by MailChimp!
Conferences & Workshops
Final Transition Conference Logo O2I Sept 2015 Conference
Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2017 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com