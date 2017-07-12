New report shows just 100 companies are source of over 70% of emissions

    
Source:     Carbon Disclosure Project (U.K.)
Publication Date:     July 10 2017
 Link: https://www.cdp.net/en/articles/media/new-report-shows-just-100-companies-are-source-of-over-70-of-emissions"

 

In this report you see the true nature of slavering greed playing out in human society; a greed so great that those men and women involved in this are willing to sacrifice the wellbeing of the planet, humanity, and all the other beings with whom we share the earth, in order to preserve their profits. It is beyond criminal.

The Carbon Disclosure Project, based in the U.K., is the leading global platform for environmental disclosure, insight and action for investors, companies, cities, states and regions.

The CDP Carbon Majors Report 2017  which is the subject of this report is available here.

 

Douglas Fir Forest
Credit: Marshal Hedin/ Flickr

Groundbreaking ‘Carbon Majors’ research finds 100 active fossil fuel producers including ExxonMobil, Shell, BHP Billiton and Gazprom are linked to 71% of industrial greenhouse gas emissions since 1988.

  • Carbon Majors Database is the most comprehensive dataset of historic company greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions ever compiled;
  • 100 active fossil fuel producers are linked to 71% of global industrial greenhouse gases (GHGs) since 1988, the year in which human-induced climate change was officially recognized through the establishment of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC);
  • Almost a third (32%) of historic emissions come from publicly listed investor-owned companies, 59% from state-owned companies, and 9% from private investment;
  • Over half of global industrial emissions since 1988 can be traced to just 25 corporate and state producers;
  • Fossil fuel companies and their products have released more emissions in the last 28 years than in the 237 years
